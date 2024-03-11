It's one of the most awaited and biggest nights in Hollywood as the Oscars Awards were held on March 10 EST (March 11 IST) at the Los Angeles, Hollywood, California. The event started with the grand red carpet ceremony which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who also hosted the ceremony last year.

In India, Star Movies and Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming the ceremony live from 4 am. Star Movies will also have a repeat telecast at 8:30 pm IST.

And again, a sweet surprise for us… ??



Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema. pic.twitter.com/TGkycNtF2I — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 11, 2024

The winner's list was dominated by the usual suspect, Christopher Nolan's acclaimed 'Oppenheimer', which was nominated in 13 categories and won 7 major awards, including Best Actor, Best Film and Best Director.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's 'Naatu Naatu' made a cameo appearance at this year's Oscar ceremony.

The Oscars honoured RRR's Naatu Naatu which won an Oscar in the Best Song category in 2023.And once again a historic moment was created as the visuals of the song were displayed on the big screen during the presentation.

The movie RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus became part of the Oscars montage, featuring the visuals of Naatu Naatu during the presentation of the Best Original Song award, the song was played on the big screen as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo announced the winner for Best Song.

The Academy paid homage not only to the song but also to RRR's breathtaking climax action sequence.

This year, the spotlight shifted to the pan-India film.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won the award in their category for the song What Was I Made For? from Barbie. The official Instagram page of the movie proudly shared the moment with the caption, "On the Oscars stage again."

Netizens were in awe seeing RRR's Naatu Naatu being displayed once again.

About RRR's Naatu Naatu song

The song had already made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023. Music director MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award and delivered a speech on stage.

Work front

SS Rajamouli is now gearing up for his upcoming film with actor Mahesh Babu. The untitled film is expected to go on floors in the summer of 2024.