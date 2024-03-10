Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra, who won the title in 2000, wasn't present at the finale of the 71st Miss World event in Mumbai. Priyanka couldn't attend the Miss World Finale 2024 due to prior work commitments but she recorded a video message, which was played during the finale event.

Priyanka reminisces her Miss World journey

Priyanka spoke about her parents and her growing-up years till the time she was crowned Miss World. She also congratulated and praised Nita Ambani on receiving the Miss World Humanitarian.

Priyanka Chopra's video message

In her message, Priyanka said, "Purpose, a word that has always held a lot of meaning for me, because of the experiences I've had personally. Growing up, I watched my mom Dr Madhu Chopra and my dad not only carry out their duties as doctors in the Indian Army, provide for us but also use their knowledge, position, talents to help those in need. I remember the countless hours my brother and I tagged along when they would use their days off to help those who didn't have access to proper medical care. Now I've been very fortunate to continue my life's journey surrounded by women who have redefined the absolute essence of womenhood. Their power, their beauty, and their ability to change the world."

The actor also spoke about Miss World Organization CEO Julia Morley. She said, "In the year 2000, when I had the opportunity to not just participate but be crowned Miss World, I was introduced to the idea of beauty with purpose, an initiative by Mrs Morley, who reminded us that the title of Miss World wasn't just about looking good, it was about using the platform to challenge our inner duty and to channel it. It taught the 18-year-old me that we only make a difference when we walk the walk and talk the talk from the get-go."

Priyanka praises Nita Ambani

Priyanka said, "I have had the honour and privilege of knowing the phenomenal Mrs Nita Ambani for a few years now. She is someone, whom I admire and respect for everything she does. I have witnessed what happens behind the scenes, and I have witnessed first-hand her passion, commitment, and eye for detail in everything she does. To me, Nita Ma'am epitomises exactly what Mrs Morley tried to instil in our young minds back then. Over the years, I have witnessed Nita Ma'am's profound impact through her various endeavours. She not only is a respectable educationist, philanthropist, and businesswoman but also a staunch advocate and protector of the arts of India."

She said, "With utmost dedication, she has consistently brought India's art and culture to the global stage. Nita ma'am wears all of these hats and more with a warm smile and so much compassion. Her journey is the embodiment of the ethos of beauty with purpose. This evening as we honour Nita ma'am, let not just celebrate her accomplishments but also the joy, empowerment and growth she has brought to so many lives."

Netizens lauded Priyanka Chopra and were of the view that she is a queen.

A user mentioned, "Once a Miss World, Forever the Queen !"

Another mentioned, "She's such an eloquent speaker. Forever a queen.."

The third user mentioned, "She made us cry..."

Nita Ambani awarded

On Saturday, Nita Mukesh Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, presented the Miss World Foundation's 'Humanitarian Award' as a recognition of her commitment to philanthropy and social work.

Nita Ambani said, "This honour is not just a personal achievement, but a testament to the power of compassion and service that binds us...Throughout my journey, I have been guided by the timeless Indian principles of Satyam Shivam Sundaram, representing truth, goodness and beauty. Satyam embraces the truth. The pursuit of truth is a spiritual journey marked by a quest for purity, integrity and sincerity of purpose. Shivam nurtures the divinity within. I have experienced divinity in the smiles and laughter of millions of children through the work of our Reliance Foundation. Sundaram celebrates the beauty that surrounds us. Find joy in every moment and fill your heart with gratitude and appreciation. Use beauty as a force for positive change."

She added, "At Reliance Foundation, we are making a dedicated effort to empower every Indian, especially women and young girls, with education, health care, sports, livelihood and promotion of arts and culture...".