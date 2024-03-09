Power couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been grabbing headlines for their alleged break-up for months now. The couple, however, chose to remain silent. Last week, Arjun Kapoor was at Ambani's bash while, Malaika Arora was busy with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa finale. Rumours of their spilt once again started to murmur but the couple chose to keep mum about it.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor shut down breakup rumours as they step out together

On Friday evening, the couple were spotted in and about in the city, Malaika and Arjun then headed for a dinner date. Looking truly, madly, deeply in love, after dinner, Arjun also dropped her home.

In the video, Arjun looks dapper dressed in a suit while Malaika opted for a casual outfit.

Netizens were in awe seeing Arjun and Malaika after a long time together.

A user wrote, "Thank God their relationship is still stronger. Malaika and Arjun have my heart. My ultimate ship."

Last time the couple posed together for the wedding of their friend, photographer Karishma Karamchandani.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor shut down breakup rumours as they step out Together #arjunkapoor #malaikaarora pic.twitter.com/QygYvmjX6x — Whats In The News (@_whatsinthenews) March 9, 2024

Times when it was reported that Malaika and Arjun had split

Last year, it was reported that Malaika and Arjun had split and the actor was dating social media influencer turned actress Kusha Kapila. However, at the time, Kusha denied all rumours while Arjun and Malaika confirmed they were still together.

Arjun on marriage with Malaika

Arjun Kapoor attended Koffee With Karan 8 with Aditya Roy Kapur, where he spoke about his relationship with Malaika. Arjun Kapoor said, "I think at this point, and as much as I love coming on your show and being as honest and sincere about it, I think this is the part of my life that right now I want to take it as it comes. I think it's unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing."

The actor added, "Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I'm very happy where I am and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we've had to be in this comfortable happy space."

Arjun and Malaika have been together for over 5 years

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for over 5 years now. They reportedly started dating in 2018 but made it Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun's birthday.