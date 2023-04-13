Mohd Asad, son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, along with shooter Ghulam, has been shot dead in an encounter by a team of Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi.

Both carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on their heads.

The STF team led by Deputy SP Navendu and Deputy SP Vimal carried out the encounter at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons have been recovered from the two deceased.

Asad had been caught on camera opening fire at Umesh Pal in Dhoomanganj in Prayagraj on February 24.

The encounter took place on a day when Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf are being produced in court in Prayagraj.

ADG STF Amitabh Yash said that the STF had asked the two to surrender but they opened fire after which the team had to retaliate.

Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmad broke down in court during hearing when informed of his son's encounter.

The CBI court had earlier framed charges against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his son Umar in a case related to kidnapping and assault of a businessman in Deoria jail where Atiq was then lodged.

Charges have been framed under various sections of IPC. Atiq appeared in court via video conferencing. Atiq had allegedly assaulted a Lucknow-based businessman Mohit Jaiswal in Deoria jail -- where he was lodged -- in December 2018 after getting him abducted.

The businessman had claimed that Ahmed forced him to sign away property worth Rs 40 crore.

In his police complaint, Mohit Jaiswal, alleged that Atiq Ahmed, his son Umar and about 15 others forcibly took away his SUV in which he was driven to Deoria from the state capital.

Police booked Atiq, his son Umar, and others on various charges, including attempt to murder, after Jaiswal filed the complaint at the Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow.

(With inputs from IANS)