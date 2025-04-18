Azim Riaz has been thrown out of Battleground. Asim is not new to controversies. The former Bigg Boss runner-up, who was now a part of Battleground, has reportedly been ousted from the show. It is reported that Riaz got into an argument with Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan on the show. The argument got so intense, with Asim losing his cool, that production had to halt the shoot.

"What seemed like a normal tiff slowly became a massive fight. Asim allegedly also insulted Rubina Dilaik, who intervened to sort out their differences. As things heated up, they all rushed to their vanity vans, and the shoot had to be called off," India Today quoted a source saying.

There are also the reports of Abhishek Malhan saying he has no idea about Asim's future in the show. On the other hand, Rubina reportedly said that everything was under control. If this indeed turns out to be true, this would be the second show from where Asim Riaz would get kicked out.

Asim had been thrown out of Khatron Ke Khiladi for misbehaving with the host, Rohit Shetty, and also with some of the teammates. The singer-and-model is known for his aggressive side. On the reality show too, he got into several altercations with Shalin Bhanot, Karanveer Mehra and Abhishek Kumar. On the other hand, he had also charged at Abhishek with a shoe, following which he was reprimanded by Rohit Shetty.

However, such was Asim's anger that he even misbehaved with Rohit Shetty, leading to his immediate ouster from the show. Karanveer Mehra, after winning KKK, had expressed his sympathy towards Asim's fans.

Karanveer's take on Asim's ouster

"Ek toh bewakoofi ki itne bade show mein itne bade aadmi (Rohit Shetty) ke saath aisi badtameezi ki. Mujhe aur bhi galat lagta hai uske fans ke liye, who are in huge numbers and support him (He was stupid to have argued with such a big person like Rohit Shetty and misbehaved with him. I even feel bad for his fans)," Karanveer told DNA.

"He's living in his bubble that this fandom is forever. He thinks that his fans will always be there for him even in the next 10-20 years. He's living in his own bubble, in his Barbie world. He needs to get a reality check, and somewhere he needs medical help, this is what I feel. Everyone has their opinions," Mehra had further said.

On the other hand, celebs like Gashmeer Mahajani and Shilpa Shinde had hinted at the model being provoked to get such a reaction by other contestants.