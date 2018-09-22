With a spate of injury concerns in the Indian camp, Ravindra Jadeja got the opportunity to make a comeback in the ODI side. This was after a span of more than 15 months and he made an immediate impact. Four wickets that he took broke the back of Bangladesh and pegged back their innings. It set up an easy chase for India.

"Yeah, I'm very happy... Finally, I was playing an ODI after a long time... Almost 15 months... I always wanted to make a mark, and whenever I get the chance, I play to my potential and do my best," Jadeja said after the match.

'Kuldeep and Chahal put pressure at the other end'

The Indian bowling has been brilliant and the bowlers have kept a tight leash on the batsmen in this Asia Cup and Jadeja acknowledged the teamwork which is making things right for the team.

"Kuldeep and Chahal were putting pressure on the batsmen and luckily, I was getting the wickets from the other end. That's how it works in cricket. Someday I get the wickets, someday someone else does," he said.

The target of 174 was never going to pinch India, and captain Rohit Sharma led from the front as he played right through to lead his side over the winning line.

Jadeja, who looked mighty impressive with the bat in the final Test match at the Oval, spoke about making contributions with the bat whenever he has an opportunity.

"I need to play my role in every match and look forward to doing well against Pakistan in our next game," he said.

Rohit Sharma too praised his bowlers and singled out Jadeja for sticking to his task despite making a comeback after a long span of time.

"For Jadeja, playing an ODI after a long, long time, to come out and bowl like that was a great effort from him. In fact, it was a great performance from everyone... I don't want to single out anyone," Rohit said.