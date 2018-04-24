The north Indian city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan resembles a fortress a day before the local court is set to pronounce its verdict on Asaram rape case Wednesday, April 25. The self-styled godman is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl five years ago and if convicted Asaram will face a minimum imprisonment of 10 years. The maximum sentence for the crime is life imprisonment.

The trial in the case, in which Asaram was arrested in 2013, has seen quite some incidents with attacks on and deaths of a few eyewitnesses.

What is the Asaram rape case

The verdict in the case will be pronounced within the jail premises as ordered by the Rajasthan High Court and massive security arrangements have been made in the city.

The police have also imposed Section 144 in Jodhpur until April 30, under which the assembly of more than four people at any place has been banned. Asaram's supporters will not be allowed to gather outside the jail.

Before the Wednesday verdict, Asaram's ashram in the outskirts of the city has been evacuated and all the entry points into the city have also been sealed.

"All buses and railway stations are being watched, we are checking all hotels and dharamshalas... the jail where the verdict will be read out is going to be a no man's land. We are not in the mood to tolerate nonsense," NDTV quoted Jodhpur police chief Amandeep Singh as saying.

The stringent arrangements come after the followers of another self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh rioted after his conviction in Panchkula. Members of the Dera Sacha Sauda vandalised buildings, media vans, petrol pumps, a railway station and train coaches in 2017, leading to the death of about 40 people.

Meanwhile, followers of Asaram have been told to stay away from the court and jail premises. A press note from Sant Sri Asaramji Ashram Trust in Delhi has advised its followers to remain calm and not pose as an obstacle to law.

"Visiting Jodhpur would be a waste of time, money and energy. Bapuji is innocent and will soon be among us," the note said, according to News 18.

Apart from Jodhpur, security has also been beefed up in neighboring areas of Gujarat, and Haryana.

How the Asaram case unfolded