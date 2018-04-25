Asaram Bapu, the self-styled godman, who was arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in Manai village in Jodhpur, Rajasthan August 2013, has been convicted of his crime. The trial court in Jodhpur pronounced the judgment while the quantum of the sentence is still awaited.

The Jodhpur Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Court convicted the 77-year-old "godman" Wednesday, April 25, along with two others for the crime. Asaram had been in the Jodhpur central jail since 2013 after he was arrested on charges of raping the minor girl.

The timeline of the rape case