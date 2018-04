The key witness in Asaram rape case Mahendra Chawla on Wednesday alleged threat to life. He also demanded security from Centre owing to attacks on ten witnesses in past.

Chawla also expressed faith in judiciary saying, "I am confident that Asaram will be convicted. I request judiciary that such rapists should be hanged. Though I have security, I request Centre for additional security, my life like other witnesses is constantly under threat."

(With inputs from ANI)