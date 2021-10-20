Aryan Khan's bail plea has been rejected by the special court today, Oct 20. The court had reserved its order for today and denied the bail to the star kid. The news might have come as another blow to Shah Rukh Khan and family; who are already reeling under immense grief and worry. The bail plea of the three others has also been rejected.

What's next?

On being asked by the media, Aryan Khan's lawyer revealed that they were yet to read the order issued by the court. He added that the next step would come only after they read the order and the grounds on which bail has been denied. The lawyers are expected to move High Court with the bail plea now. There were reports of Aryan Khan being moved to a special barrack owing to his inability to adapt to the jail situations.

Aryan has reportedly been constantly monitored and his security has been beefed up. Aryan was arrested at a raid by the NCB during a rave party. Though no drugs were found on him, Khan Jr has been arrested on the basis of his WhatsApp chats.

Several celebs have come out in support of Aryan Khan and the Khan family. Hrithik Roshan even penned a long letter in support of Aryan Khan. Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, Twinkle Khanna and many others strongly came out in support of the star kid.

KRK's shocking claims

Amid all this, KRK made shocking claims saying that Ajay Devgn refused to halt the shoot with Shah Rukh Khan and said he had nothing to do with Aryan Khan's arrest. "According to reports Ajay Devgn did shoot his portion for pan masala advertisement on the shoot date while #SRK canceled shoot. Ajay told to producers that he has nothing to do with SRK's personal problem. So he can't give another date for the shoot. Fair enough! This is family!," KRK tweeted.