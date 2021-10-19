Aryan Khan's arrest has left the Khan family shattered. The star kid was arrested on allegations of being involved in drugs consumption and procurement. While no drugs were found on Aryan Khan or in his blood tests, he has been kept in custody since October 2. NCB officials have made Aryan's WhatsApp chat the basis on which he has been arrested.

Aryan's next bail plea is scheduled for October 20. His bail has been rejected thrice so far. The special court reserved its judgment for tomorrow. Amid all this, Gauri Khan has reportedly stopped consuming sugar completely. As per reports, Gauri has sought a "mannat" and prayed for her son's release from jail. She has sacrificed sugar for her son's well-being.

Aryan not able to adapt

There have been reports of Aryan Khan not being able to adapt to jail conditions. The officials have then shifted him to a special cell with more security. Aryan and the others arrested have not been in touch and are not meeting each other inside the jail premises.

A Bollywoodlife report says that SRK is not eating much and neither is he sleeping. It states that he is filled with grief and anger. It further says Shah Rukh is "broken like a helpless father".

Karan Johar was seen visiting Shah Rukh Khan's home with top lawyer. Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam were seen visiting SRK's home. Hrithik Roshan had even penned a long letter in support of Aryan Khan.