Kamaal R Khan, KRK, has made some shocking claims against Ajay Devgn. Amid Aryan Khan's arrest, KRK has said that Ajay Devgn refused to wait for Shah Rukh Khan to shoot an ad shoot. He added that Ajay Devgn refused to postpone the shoot as he had nothing to do with Aryan Khan's arrest. KRK took a dig at Bollywood's "unity" and made these shocking claims.

KRK's tweet

"According to reports Ajay Devgn did shoot his portion for pan masala advertisement on the shoot date while #SRK canceled shoot. Ajay told to producers that he has nothing to do with SRK's personal problem. So he can't give another date for the shoot. Fair enough! This is family!," KRK tweeted. Earlier, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan had put a hold on all his shoots, and thus owing to the commitment, Ajay Devgn carried on with his own part in the ad shoot.

Celebs extend support to the Khan family

Ever since Aryan Khan's arrest, several Bollywood celebs have come out in support of SRK and Aryan. Celebs like Preity Zinta, Salman Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and many others were seen visiting Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat to lend their support to the traumatized parents. There have also been reports of Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Anushka Sharma, Rani Mukerji, and many others keeping in touch with SRK over the whole issue through calls and messages.

Aryan Khan's bail application has been rejected thrice. The special court had reserved its order and will give its verdict on Aryan Khan's bail plea today.