Ever since Aryan Khan announced that he is all set to start with his web series, all eyes have been on the young lad. If reports are to be believed, the series Aryan is working on deals with youngsters, their dreams and aspirations. The series goes deeper than many would imagine and the Khan boy is in no mood to rush off with it.

Aryan's web series

A report has stated that Aryan Khan doesn't want the pressure of OTT platforms rushing him or pressurizing him to finish the series. And thus, hasn't signed up any platform for his web series' release. The fact that platforms are chasing him without having seen his previous work hasn't gone above his head either.

Why no deals yet

"Aryan wants no pressures of delivering on deadline, etc. More importantly he wants to make his series the way he wants to without any streaming platform breathing down his neck. He has almost every major streaming platform chasing him to close the deal. But Aryan knows why they are keen to buy his incomplete series although he is a debutant. He doesn't want to be treated special for being his father's son," an ETimes report states.

Gauri on Aryan's arrest

Aryan has had a rough 2022 with his arrest in the alleged drug scandal and subsequent bail. The Khan family was jolted and shaken but have emerged stronger than ever before. "Yes, as a family, we've been through... I think nothing can be worse than what we've just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone. And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessed," Gauri Khan has said on Koffee with Karan.