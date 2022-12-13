Just a day after announcing his project with Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan has now announced the launch of his luxury vodka brand. Aryan took to social media to break the news. The star kid has introduced his venture as lifestyle luxury collective that will involve beverage, fashion and events. This is what Aryan wrote while breaking the news.

Aryan Khan announces luxury collective

"It's been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D'YAVOL is finally here..." 25-year old Aryan wrote. The picture featured Khan with his business partners Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh. Although Aryan has fashion and luxury events in his pipeline, he has started off with the vodka brand. Aryan has revealed that the idea came to him while he was still in college.

Gauri Khan wrote "Proud" with several heart emojis on Aryan's post. Suhana Khan also dropped several heart emojis.

How parents reacted

In an interview with Vogue, the Khan lad revealed that parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri were "extremely encouraging" when he popped the idea in front of them. "The commonality between the family is that they believe in following what you're passionate about," he reportedly said while mentioning how his family backed his idea.

"My parents are extremely encouraging about the new venture. When you know what you're passionate about, you can make it your business. Because then the business isn't business anymore, it's personal. And when business is personal, that's when it really flourishes," he further said.