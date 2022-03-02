Aryan Khan was never involved in any drug syndicate or international drug cartel, SIT officials have said. Months after a Special Investigative Team was set up to look after Aryan's involvement and charges of being involved in drug racket by NCB, it has concluded that there was never any case to begin with. Aryan Khan was arrested during a drug raid by the NCB at the cruise Cordelia.

What the SIT official says

"Aryan Khan was never in possession of drugs hence there was no need to take his phone and check his chats; the chats do not suggest Khan was part of any international syndicate; the raid was not video-recorded as mandated by the NCB manual, and the drugs recovered from multiple accused arrested in the case shown as single recovery," HT report quotes an SIT official saying.

Aryan Khan's case

The report further states that even though the final report is pending, it is yet to be decided if Khan can be charged for consumption even though he was not carrying any drugs. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. The three were granted bail on October 28. Aryan Khan's case is being investigated by Sanjay Singh. 1996 batch IPS officer from Odisha is heading the SIT that is to investigate the drugs cruise case.

Sameer Wankhede's stint with the Narcotics Control Bureau came to an end in January, 2022. First hailed as the man who was all set to terminate the drug menace from Mumbai and especially, the film industry; Wankhede was later accused of extortion and fraud.