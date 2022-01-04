Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede with the Narcotics Control Bureau has come to an end. Sameer Wankhede has had a roller coaster ride professionally in the last two years. First hailed as the man who was all set to terminate the drug menace from Mumbai and especially, the film industry; was later accused of extortion and fraud. It was the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan in a cruise raid that raised many fingers at the officer.

New developments

Several allegations were thrown at Wankhede by Nawab Malik and witnesses in the case. Now, with Wankhede moving back to the Revenue Intelligence, here's where the Aryan Khan case stands. Aryan Khan had filed a plea seeking modifications in his bail conditions that required him to report to the NCB office every Friday. The Bombay High Court, in its new ruling, has revised Aryan Khan's bail conditions.

What all has happened

Shah Rukh Khan's son won't have to appear before the NCB office every Friday. Instead, he would have to mark his attendance at the SIT Delhi as and when he would be called. The Court also directed that Aryan Khan can now move out of Mumbai only if he gives his itinerary to the investigating officer of his case. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. The three were granted bail on October 28.

Aryan Khan's case is being investigated by Sanjay Singh. 1996 batch IPS officer from Odisha is heading the SIT that is to investigate the drugs cruise case. The Mumbai Police which formed Special Enquiry Team (SET) to look into the extortion charges against Wankhede in the case said it has not found evidence of extortion.

"Investigation of alleged extortion matter in connection with drugs on cruise case halted until next order. Mumbai Police had constituted SET (Special Enquiry Team) to investigate and had questioned around 20 people. No case registered so far as no evidence found yet," Mumbai Police said.