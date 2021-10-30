The Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the cruise ship drug bust case on October 28. The HC has laid down 14 conditions for the bail to remain effective, violation of which would result in arrest. Juhi Chawla signed a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh for Aryan Khan and said was relieved with the news.

Here are some of the conditions on which bail was granted

Applicants/Accused shall not indulge in any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which the said complaint stands registered against them for offenses under the NDPS Act.

Applicants shall not try to establish communication with co-accused or any other person involved directly or indirectly in similar activities or make any call to any person indulging in similar activities as alleged against them, through any mode of communication

Applicants neither personally or through anyone make any attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence. Applicants/Accused shall surrender their passport before the Special Court immediately.

Applicants shall not leave the country without prior permission from the Special Judge for NDPS at Greater Mumbai. If the applicants have to go out of Greater Mumbai, they shall inform the Investigating officer; and shall give their itinerary to the Investigating Officer

The accused have also been restricted from leaving the country without the special NDPS court's permission and will have to deposit the passports with the investigating agency. They have also been ordered to seek permission of a special Court if they have to leave Greater Mumbai.

Once the trial begins, the applicants shall not in any manner try to delay the trial. If the accused violate any of these terms, NCB shall be entitled to straightaway apply to the Special Court for cancellation of their bail