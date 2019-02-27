The D-day for Arya and Sayyeshaa is not far away and the preparations for their wedding are happening at a brisk pace. The latest update about the marriage is that the groom has invited Vishal, actor and President of Tamil Film Producers' Council, for the wedding.

On Wednesday, February 27, Arya met his best buddy Vishal at his residence and invited him for the wedding. The latter revealed about receiving the invitation on Twitter as he shared a photo and captioned it, "This pic is the closest to my heart. Unbelievable moment to hold my best friend's @arya_offl wedding invitation .. wishing him and @sayyeshaa all the best and lots of love .. God bless ! [sic]"

Arya formally announced about the wedding on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine's Day. "With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness. – Arya and Sayyeshaa,[sic]" Arya said in a message to his fans on Twitter.

Although they have not announced the wedding date formally, rumours say that it will be held on March 9 and 10 in Hyderabad. A grand reception will be organised in Chennai, later.

It is said that Arya and Sayyeshaa fell in love during the making of Ghajinikanth and their relationship has been approved by both the families.