Rajinikanth has decided to stay out of forthcoming Lok Sabha elections even as Kamal Haasan is charging himself up for the general polls, which is expected to be held in May 2019. The fans of the two Tamil stars have been wishing the duo to come together to bring about change in politics. Now, Vishal, who holds responsible position in Kollywood, has echoed the same thoughts.

Vishal, President of Tamil Film Producers' Council and Secretary of Nadigar Sangam, has predicted their union in politics could "be a game changer." The actor tweeted, "I wish Rajini sir and kamal sir come together. Not for Nadigar sangam show. Not for any star reception.Not for any multistarrer. Not for anythin but 2019 Loksabha. Yes. It will be a game changer."

Their desire to foray into politics got a new lease of life after former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa passed away. The death of another political stalwart M Karunanidhi apparently gave them strong hopes of leaving impact in Tamil Nadu politics.

To everybody's surprise, Rajinikanth choose to delay his foray into politics as he announced that he would not be contesting elections after bringing his lakhs of fan following clubs under one umbrella in the form of Rajini Makkal Mandram. On the other side, Kamal Haasan is intensifying his campaign as his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam plans to contest in all 39 constituencies.

Kamal Haasan is contesting the elections without any allies. Although he had taken potshots at Rajinikanth for failing to contest in the elections, the Tamil superstar sent his good wishes to the Ulaganayagan recently.

"I wish my friend & Makkal Needhi Maiam party leader Kamal Haasan who is going to contest in the Lok Sabha elections for the first time. His party is entering the second year, my hearty wishes for him to succeed him in his public life as well," Rajinikanth had tweeted. It has to be noted that Rajini had issues a press release a few weeks ago stating that his party does not have support any other political outfits. Hence, nobody should use his image or flags in the general elections.