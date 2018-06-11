Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has stated that he would campaign in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party if the national capital is granted full statehood before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Kejriwal was addressing a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Monday, June 11, when he claimed that if the Narendra Modi-led government fulfils their demand, then "each and every vote from Delhi goes in your favour."

"I want to tell BJP that if before 2019 Elections, Delhi is granted statehood. we'll make sure that each & every vote from Delhi goes in your favour, we'll campaign for you. If you don't do so Delhi residents will put up boards saying 'BJP leave Delhi'," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.