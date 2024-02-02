Popular television actress, Arti Singh, is all set to get married to the love of her life. The former Bigg Boss contestant will reportedly get married to beau Dipak Chauhan in April or May this year. The diva doesn't want to go for any destination wedding and the couple wants to have the wedding and the reception in Mumbai itself.

All about the wedding

Arti is the sister of Krushna Abhishek and is Govinda's niece. The actress has reportedly been in a secret relationship with Dipak for over a year now and the 38-year old actress now wants to settle down. The Maayka actress will host all her wedding functions like bachelorette party, haldi, mehendi, sangeet, wedding etc in Mumbai itself.

The guest list

As per reports, while the wedding will remain an intimate affair with close friends and family members in attendance; the couple will host a grand wedding reception for their industry friends. Reports further state that Govinda will also be invited to the wedding along with Salman Khan and Sidhharth Shukla's family. Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh are also expected to be in the guest list.

Krushna - Govinda's soured equation

Dipak is reportedly a businessman and enjoys a decent fan following on social media. While Arti has remained tight-lipped on her wedding news, an official confirmation is awaited. For the last few years now Krushna and Govinda have been making news for their alleged rivalry. While the comedian has often taken digs at his mama, Govinda and his wife too have refused to call him 'family'.

However, when it comes to Arti, the actress has always had the best of things to say about Govinda and his wife, Sunita. Even on BB, the actress had expressed her desire for this animosity to get over. Arti is a known face on the small screen. She has worked in shows like Maayka, Grihasti, Uttaran, Udaan, Parichay, Sasural Simar Ka, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Waaris.