The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will see acid survivor Laxmi Agarwal, along with actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey enter the house as guests to promote their upcoming film Chhapaak.

One of the clips floating online of the upcoming episode shows housemates teary-eyed as they hear Laxmi narrate her horrifying story, after which housemates take the turn to share their daunting experience.

One of the narrations that brought a chill down our spine was Arti Singh's molestation story. Remembering the horrifying incident the actress says she was 13 years old when she was locked inside the room and molested. Arti hasn't been able to erase the memories from her mind and the incident continues to make the actress uncomfortable.

In the same video, we see Arti thanking Deepika Padukone for coming out and speaking about her depression. In the words of Arti Singh, "I got courage looking at you. If you can come out and speak, who am I to stay locked in"

Deepika thanked the housemates for sharing their moments and vulnerability with her and the team of Chhapaak. It's not easy to speak up, especially when you are under the public eye. We salute the courage of all the contestants who've come forward and spoken up.

Arti's take on Krushna - Govinda fall-out

Arti Singh happens to be Krushna Abhishek's own sister. Talking about Krushna's fall-out with Govinda, Arti had said, "People expect Abu (Krushna) to imitate mama. Still, no one should make fun of stalwarts. I told Abu to apologise to mama as soon as I learnt about him being upset. Chi Chi mama has done so much for us that we shouldn't even think of hurting him. He is a father figure and we earned a great deal of respect even before entering the industry because we belonged to his family. That can't be forgotten," she had said.

Arti's depression phase

Arti revealed to the contestants that despite bagging a hit show like Waaris, she did not get work for 2 years. In an interview, Arti had once said about bagging the show, "Ironically, I arrived in the industry before my brother Krushna and cousin Ragini, but I have been the last to reach this level." Arti also revealed that it was her brother Krushna who stood by her rock-solid during that phase.