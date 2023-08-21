Kashmir, the paradise on earth, a famous phrase is not only meant for its beautiful landscapes but also for its traditional and astonishing handicrafts. Along with many other art forms, Kashmir is also famous for its distinctive style of wood carving. Wood Carving is one of the oldest forms of art from the stone age and because of its durability, availability and plasticity, it has remained common art form to every culture since then.

Art of wood carving includes sculpture in wood, from the decorative bas-relief on small objects to life size figures in the round, furniture, architectural decorations. Walnut wood carving is a decorative and delicate craft process that is unique to Kashmir due to clusters of walnut trees in this region. The wood used for the fine wood carving is obtained from a walnut tree known as "Doon Kul" that is cut only once it matures to an age of 300 years. Carved Walnut Wood work is among the most important crafts of Kashmir.

Wood of Walnut tree is extremely hard and durable, its close grain and even texture facilitating fine and detailed work. Carved Walnut Wood work is among the most important crafts of Kashmir. Kashmiri craftsmen say that the wood from the roots is the most expensive as it is the hardest of them all and best or carving.

The art of Wood Carving is centred in the city of Srinagar. Downtown Srinagar is spotted with walnut wood workshops where craftsmen renowned for their carving skill, bent over the wood, chiselling and polishing. The craftsmanship of walnut wood carving includes three sub categories of craftwork such as joinery or carpentry, carving and polishing. Hence a karkhana or factory requires these three skills and each karigar or craftsman holds expertise in either of them. Each one of them has undergone a proper training to acquire his respective skills. This documentary tells the story of these woodcarvers and the procedure along.