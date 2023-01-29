To preserve and promote the priceless artistic and cultural heritage of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched Quick Response-code-based labels of 13 different GI and non-GI registered crafts of J&K, today at Raj Bhawan.

The products for which the QR-Code based labels launched today are Kashmir Pashmina, Kashmir Sozni, Kani Shawl, Paper Machie, Khatamband, Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving (GI registered crafts), and Namdah, Crewel, Chain-Stitch, Silverware, Filigree, Copperware and Willow Wicker (non-GI crafts).

It was informed by the Handicraft department that with today's launch, J&K UT has become the first region in the country to issue QR (Quick Response) based labels for all its crafts. The process of getting GI registration for 10 other crafts is under process.

Congratulating the artisan community, Handicraft Department, and other stakeholders, the Lt Governor said the QR-Code Labels will help to authenticate the origin and quality of the crafts, improve the quality assurance in both national and international markets, and benefit craftsmen, traders, and exporters.

Step will preserve, and promote the priceless artistic of J&K

"This is an important landmark in preserving and promoting the priceless artistic and cultural heritage of J&K. QR-Code based mechanism would help in ensuring product quality, genuineness and boost global demand for J&K handmade products", added the Lt Governor.

Highlighting the need to make necessary interventions for brand positioning, the Lt Governor said, GI Tag, QR Code-based label, packaging, etc will make the Handicraft sector more productive, and financially attractive and contribute to the growth of the handicraft industry and earnings of artisans.

The Lt Governor also shared the vision of the government and the ongoing endeavours to promote local products for greater economic benefits to the artisan and the weaver communities of J&K.

The administration has taken some important steps to boost Handloom & Handicraft sector in J&K UT through integrated development and export promotion. We are committed to providing all possible support for the development of this important sector, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor directed the Handicrafts department for product diversification, brand promotion, and marketing strategy to connect buyers and artisans.

He also emphasized regular consultation of stakeholders, holding regular Buyer-Seller meets, and promotion of Self-Help Groups and Artisans at various platforms.

A live demonstration of QR code scanning of the products was presented on the occasion. The souvenirs of G20 featuring local crafts were also presented to the Lt Governor.