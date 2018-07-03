Arsenal have confirmed their defender Calum Chambers has committed his future to the English Premier League side by signing a new contract on July 3, Tuesday. The England international has put pen to paper on a long term contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger signed the 23 year old from Southampton in the summer transfer window of 2014. He was sent out on loan for one season to Middlesbrough to get first team experience.

In the last season, Calum Chambers started in eight Europa League matches which saw Arsene Wenger's Arsenal make it to the semi final of the competition. They lost to eventual winners Atletico Madrid.

Former Sevilla and Paris St Germain manager Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger as the new Arsenal manager. Unai Emery has now decided to hand Calum Chambers as a new long term contract.

A statement on Arsenal's official website read, "Calum Chambers has signed a new long-term contract with the club."

Unai Emery has expressed his delight after Calum Chambers committed his future to Arsenal by signing an extension.

"I'm delighted Calum has extended his stay with us. He played an important role last season and will be part of my plans this season," new Arsenal manager said, as quoted by the club's official website.

Meanwhile, Calum Chambers has said that he is pleased to sign a new contract at Arsenal, despite having ups and downs in his four year spell with the English Premier League club.

"I'm really proud, really pleased and excited for this season and what lies ahead," he told Arsenal Player.

"I've really enjoyed it, it is a great club and there have been ups and downs but that is football, that is a career. I've met some great people here and I'm really excited about the future and I want to kick on and prove to everyone the player I can be."