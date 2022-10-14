Army's brave assault dog "Zoom", who had received two gunshot wounds during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on October 9, succumbed to the injuries on Thursday.

"Zoom" was undergoing treatment at Military Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar where the canine succumbed to the injuries.

"Army Assault Canine 'Zoom' laid down his life in the line of duty. He suffered gunshot wounds during Operation Tangpawa on 09 Oct 22 where he fought gallantly with terrorists, saving the lives of soldiers. His selfless commitment and service to the Nation will be remembered forever", a Srinagar-based defence spokesman tweeted while sharing information about "Zoom".

Zoom passed away around noon at the Advance Field Veterinary Hospital, Army officials said. "He was responding well till around 11.45 am when he suddenly started gasping and collapsed.

Earlier, "Zoom" was operated upon as it had gunshot wounds on the face and rear right leg.

Zoom attacked terrorists hiding in a house

Zoom was tasked with clearing the house where terrorists were hiding during an encounter in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district on October 9

The dog went inside the house and attacked the terrorists. During the operation it was shot twice, resulting in critical injuries.

Army Assault Canine 'Zoom' laid down his life in the line of duty. He suffered gunshot wounds during Op Tangpawa on 09 Oct 22 where he fought gallantly with terrorists, saving lives of soldiers. His selfless commitment and service to the Nation will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/R6i7Cv5WG5 — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 13, 2022

Zoom, a Melanosis or Belgian Shepherd was born in September 2020 and joined the Army's 28 Army Dog Unit (ADU), having a service of 8 months.

As reported earlier, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of the Anantnag district on Sunday night after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists. Zoom was sent inside the house where the terrorists were suspected to be holed up.

After locating and attacking the terrorists, he received two bullet wounds, critically injuring him. Despite being wounded, the Army said, the canine kept attacking the terrorists helping in efforts to neutralize them.

Earlier another dog "Axel" sacrificed his life in an encounter

Earlier during an operation in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Army's sniffer dog "Axel" laid down his life in the line of duty.

On July 30, Army Assault Canine Dog 'Axel' laid down his life in the line of duty during a counter-terrorism operation at Wanigambala, district Baramulla, Kashmir. Axel was providing services to clear a building when he was shot three times.

Alex, who was only a two-year-old light-brown Belgian Malinois, was part of the 26 Army Dog Unit. He was deployed with 29 Rashtriya Rifles units in the area of 10 Sector RR counter-insurgency forces.

Well-trained assault dogs of the Army are used to tear into the hiding locations of the terrorists. They are trained to cause fatal injuries to terrorists. Dogs are always part of several successful operations in the past.

The officials said these trained dogs, when laced with cameras, also help in determining the accurate positions of the terrorists along with other details like weapons and ammunition that the terrorists have.