Continuing the "all-out operation' to eliminate all active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces on Monday killed two terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Two soldiers of the Army also received injuries in the encounter. They were shifted to the hospital and their conditions are stable.

Reports said that acting on input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Tangpawa area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, a joint team of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation.

The search operation was launched late Sunday night and forced plugged all escape routes of the village to foil any attempt of the hiding terrorists to give a slip to the forces.

On Monday morning when forces were conducting searches in the area, terrorists hiding in a building fired at them. The forces retaliated and an encounter ensued. In the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed by the forces.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the killed terrorists belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Two local categorised #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed in #encounter. They were involved in several terror crime cases: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/rmG8EXnmzS — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 10, 2022

"Two local categorized terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed in the encounter. They were involved in several terror crime cases," the ADGP said.

Op Tangpawa, #Anantnag.



Jt op launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice. Area cordoned & contact established. Firefight ensued & 02 terrorists eliminated. 02 soldiers & an army dog injured. Soldiers evacuated to 92 BH and are stable. 02xAK Rifles & war like stores recovered. pic.twitter.com/p4WVfFbD0Y — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 10, 2022

"Joint operation launched by IndianArmy and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The area was cordoned and contact was established. A firefight ensued and two terrorists were eliminated. Two soldiers and an army dog were injured. Soldiers evacuated to 92 BH and are stable. Two AK rifles and war-like stores were recovered", an Army spokesman tweeted after the encounter.

Army's dog injured in the encounter

An assault dog of the Indian Army namely "Zoom" was injured in the fierce gun battle with the forces and terrorists in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. The dog was part of the joint team of the Army and J&K Police, which launched an operation against hiding terrorists.

Earlier during an operation in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Army's sniffer dog "Axel" laid down his life in the line of duty.

On July 30, Army Assault Canine Dog 'Axel' laid down his life in the line of duty during a counter-terrorism operation at Wanigambala, district Baramulla, Kashmir. Axel was providing services to clear a building when he was shot three times.