Amid the visit of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the Valley, security forces killed four terrorists in two separate encounters in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday.

According to reports, three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in the Drach area of Shopian, while a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in the Moolu area of south Kashmir.

"Three local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed in an encounter at Drach Shopian," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar informed on Twitter. The killed terrorists were active in different areas of south Kashmir.

The ADGP further informed that a local terrorist of the proscribed outfit LeT was killed in an encounter in the Moolu area of Shopian.

In the Drach operation, two of the three killed terrorists were identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed, Kumar said.

Within three days, forces avenged the killing of the cop

According to the police, three JeM terrorists eliminated in the Drach Shopian encounter were involved in the killing of the Special Police Office (SPO) Javed Dar.

On October 2. SPO Javed Dar lost his life in the line of duty and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured when terrorists attack a party of security forces in the Pulwama district.

A group of terrorists fired upon a joint party of Police and CRPF in the Pinglena area of Pulwama district in which a police personnel Javid Ahmad Dar was killed and a CRPF personnel was injured.

Within minutes after the cowardly attack, security forces launched a massive operation to track down the terrorists involved in this incident. Within three days after the attack, forces this morning eliminated all the three terrorists who were responsible for killing Javed Dar.

According to police, the killed terrorists were also involved in attacking migrant labourers on September 24 in the Pulwama district.

Terrorists fired upon the labourers – Shamshad son of Islam Shiekh and Faizan Qasri son of Fayaz Qadri of Batya Zila Bihar at Kharpora Ratnipora. The duo was shifted to the hospital.

Security forces immediately reached the spot and a hunt has been launched in the area against the terrorists responsible for the attack.