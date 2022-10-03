A non-local bank manager escaped unhurt after terrorists fired at him in the Baramulla district. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at Baramulla on October 5.

Ahead of the high-profile visit of the Union Home Minister, some unidentified terrorists on Monday tried to target a non-local bank manager in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Reports said that the bank manager narrowly escaped the firing of the unidentified terrorists who were reportedly riding on a two-wheeler. Home Minister Amit Shah is going to address a public meeting in Baramulla on October 5.

According to the information, this attack has taken place in the Pattan area of the Baramulla district on Monday morning when the bank manager was entering this office.

A group of unidentified terrorists opened fire on the manager working in J&K Gramin Bank from a close range but fortunately, he escaped unhurt. The bank manager is a non-local who is serving in the Bank.

Hearing the sound of bullets, there was an atmosphere of panic on the spot. Immediately after the attack, the security forces reached the spot and started a search operation in the area to track down the terrorists responsible for the firing.

Terrorists earlier killed a non-local bank manager in June

Earlier on June 2 this year, terrorists shot dead a resident of Rajasthan, serving as a manager in a local bank in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The terror victim was identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh Rajsthan. He was working as a manager at Elllaquai Dehati Bank in Kulgam.

The video of the gruesome killing had gone viral on social media in which a terrorist, who had covered his face with a mask and carried a bag, entered the room of the bank manager and fired at him with a pistol before fleeing.

Shah reaching Jammu on Monday evening

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from this evening. Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Rajouri on October 4 and Baramulla on October 5. Home Minister will also perform pooja at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi on the auspicious occasion of Durga Navmi on Tuesday.