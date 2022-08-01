The Army on Sunday paid floral tributes to sniffer dog "Axel" who made a supreme sacrifice during an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

The Army thanked "Axel" -- an army dog who died during an anti-militancy operation in Baramulla district -- for his services as they bid adieu to their canine friend.

On July 30, Army Assault Canine Dog 'Axel' laid down his life in the line of duty during a counter-terrorism operation at Wanigambala, district Baramulla, Kashmir. Axel was providing services to clear a building when he was shot three times.

"Thank you for your Service Axel", Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted alongside a file photo of the Army Dog.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held on Sunday for the fallen canine who was part of the 26 Army Dog Unit and carried the number '74B7' during its service.

GOC Kilo Force on behalf of all ranks #ChinarCorps paid homage to Army Assault Canine Dog 'Axel', who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Op Wanigambala, #Baramulla on 30 Jul 22.#Kashmir@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/y6qdJThqV0 — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 31, 2022

Terrorists fired at Axel during an encounter

Alex, who was only two-years-old light-brown Belgian Malinois, was part of the 26 Army Dog Unit. He was deployed with 29 Rashtriya Rifles units in the area of 10 Sector RR counter-insurgency forces.

On Saturday, he, along with another Army Dog, 'Balaji', was part of the operation. Initially, Balaji was sent for building intervention. He sanitized the corridor inside. Following Balaji, Axel went inside the first room and cleared it. However, when he entered the second room, the terrorists fired shots at him.

Reportedly for 15 seconds, he showed some movements but then fell down.

Well-trained assault dogs like Axel are used to tear into the hiding locations of the terrorists. They are trained to cause fatal injuries to the terrorists. Officials said Axel was an efficient K9 official and had been part of several successful operations in the past.

The officials said these trained dogs, when laced with cameras, also help in determining the accurate positions of the terrorists along with other details like weapons and ammunition that the terrorists have.

On Sunday the ceremony took place at the Kilo Force Commander and later, he was buried at 26 ADU Premises.

One terrorist killed in the encounter before Axel laid down his life

According to reports, a local terrorist Akhtar Hussain Bhat was killed in the encounter, and two Army officials along with a Police Personnel were injured. Once the 5-hour-long operation was over, Axel's mortal remains were retrieved from the building and were sent to the 54 Armed Force Veterinary Hospital for post-mortem. As per reports, there were ten additional wounds and a fracture of the femur apart from bullet entry and exit wounds.