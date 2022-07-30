An unidentified terrorist, believed to be a foreigner, was killed and two Army soldiers and a policeman injured in an encounter at Wanigam Bala area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

Reports said that one terrorist has so far been killed in the encounter. A sniffer dog of the Army was reportedly killed during the encounter. The identity of the killed terrorist was being ascertained.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat said that a joint team- comprising the Army, J&K Police, and the CRPF, has started a search operation after getting information about the presence of some terrorists in the Wanigam area.

"As the joint team of security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them triggering off the encounter. One terrorist was eliminated while two soldiers of the Army and one cop of J&K police were injured", the SSP said and added that some arms and ammunition including one AK-47 riffle is recovered from the possession of the killed terrorist.

"Identity of the killed terrorist is yet to be established", the SSP said.

The condition of the wounded soldiers and a cop is said to be stable. Security forces are scanning the area.

126 terrorists killed in 2022

In 2022, Kashmir has witnessed 75 encounters in which 126 terrorists have been killed. Out of these 126 terrorists, 33 were foreigners, mostly from Pakistan. However, 19 civilians have also died in various terror attacks in the valley, while 16 security personnel have also lost their lives.

More than 50 terrorists have been arrested by the security forces this year while over 190 over-the-ground workers (OGW)'s have been captured as well.