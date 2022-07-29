Foiling another design of terror to execute selective killings in Kashmir Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army arrested two hybrid terrorists and busted another terror module.

The hybrid terrorists were arrested by a joint team of the Kupwara Police and 28 RR of the Army from the Lolab area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds, and ten hand grenades were recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorists associated with the Pakistan-based terror-out Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Although questioning of the arrested terrorists is going on, reports said that they were assigned the job to execute targeted and selective killings to create fear and panic among residents of Kashmir.

Terrorists arrested after getting authentic information

Reports said that local police received credible information about the movement of two LeT terrorists in the area.

"After getting authentic information that terrorists have entered have entered the Maidanpora area of Lolab to carry out terrorist-related activities, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the area", police said.

During the course of the operation, a vehicle load carrier was signalled to stop at iron bridge Maidanpora.

Sensing security forces' presence, the vehicle was abruptly stopped short of the stop and two persons jumped out of it.

"Whereas one individual identified as Shamim Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Khan resident of Khan Mohalla Kawari Laderwan was immediately nabbed carrying in his possession one bag containing ten hand grenades, the other accomplice jumped into the fields with a backpack bag and fled away", police said.

After a hectic chase and search of the area, the other person identified as Talib Ahmad Sheikh son of Ali Mohammad Sheikh resident of Ledarwan Kawari Kupwara was apprehended from a shop located at Badi Bhera Lolab owned by one Zakir Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Abdullah Mir resident of Wavoora Lolab.

From the search of the backpack bag, four pistols, eight pistol magazines, and 140 live rounds of the pistol were recovered.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Lalpora and investigations have taken up to unearth the terror module involved in the case.