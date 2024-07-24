A day after a Shiv Sena member approached police to take action against Anil Kapoor hosted Bigg Boss OTT for promoting obscenity, the channel has hit back. Jio Cinema has shared an official statement claiming that the clip being circulated is doctored. It further mentioned that the team is working to find out the origin of the fake clip and legal action will be taken thereupon.

Shiv Sena secretary raises questions

It all started when a fake clip of BB OTT 3 contestants Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik surfaced on social media. In the clip, the duo could be seen sharing a blanket and getting intimate. The video raised many eyebrows and Shiv Sena Secretary and Spokesperson MLA Dr. Manisha Kayande approached Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to file a complaint over obscenity.

Jio Cinema reacts

Now, Jio Cinema has issued official statement condemning the doctored clip and is also ready to take legal action against the perpetrator. "JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. Bigg Boss OTT which was streamed on JioCinema did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake," said a JioCinema spokesperson.

To take legal action

"Our teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will initiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against Bigg Boss OTT and JioCinema," the note further said. Armaan Malik's first wife, Payal Malik had also said in a statement that the video is fake and neither the blanket or any such lamps are there inside the BB house.