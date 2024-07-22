Payal Malik has decided to part ways with Armaan Malik. Payal, who entered the Bigg Boss OTT house with husband Armaan Malik and his second wife, Kritika; was eliminated within the first few days of the show. The trio has been subjected to a lot of trolling and hate campaign ever since they entered the BB house.

Now, Payal has confirmed that she would part ways with Armaan once he is out of the house. The content creator said that she can't endure the hate anymore. She also added that till the time it was restricted to her, Armaan and Kritika; they could bear it but now that trolls have started hitting out at their kids, she has decided to end the relationship.

Armaan can take Kritika

"I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay, but now hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while I'll take care of the kids," she said in her vlog.

Ready to divorce

Payal further added, "It is pissing me off like anything. Either all three of us get separated, or two of us get separated, or I walk away. This could only turn out like that. They don't know what's transpiring outside. I know what's happening. I've never faced so much hate, so much trolling, so many abuses in my life. My decision is confirmed. We can't subject our children to this."

Payal has always maintained that the three of them don't promote or support polygamy. She further said that Armaan realises that he has made a mistake but now nothing can be done about it. She also said in an interview that they are not in favour of polygamy and have never tried to send this message across to their viewers.