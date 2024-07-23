Payal Malik has broken her silence on the leaked video of Armaan and Kritika Malik from the Bigg Boss house. In the video, Armaan and Kritika are seen getting cosy under a blanket. The duo seems to be sharing an intimate moment and the romantic moment between the husband and wife has now gone viral on social media.

The video

Payal Malik, who was evicted from the house within the first few days, has now reacted to the viral clip. The content creator has called it fake and added that there are no such lamps or blankets in the BB house. "Whoever has shared the video claiming it is Armaan and Kritika's I would request them with folded hands to stop. The video is edited," she said.

Fake video

Malik further added, "I have stayed at Bigg Boss house and I can say that there are no lamps like the ones seen in the viral clip. The blanket is also different. Those who have stayed inside the house will quickly understand that the clip is fake." Armaan and Kritika have been facing a lot of hatred and trolling for getting intimate on a reality show.

Payal to take divorce

A few days back, Payal Malik had announced her decision of parting ways with Armaan through divorce. She had said in her vlog that the trolling and negativity on social media is now being targeted towards her children and that is something she can't tolerate. She mentioned that she would ask Armaan to divorce her and she would walk away with the kids. Payal has also maintained that Armaan loves her more than Kritika and she has been his priority always.