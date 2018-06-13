Actor Armaan Kohli was finally arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday when he came out of his hideout to buy a new sim card. Armaan was nabbed from Lonavla where he was hiding at a friend's farmhouse, according to reports.

Armaan, who is accused of assaulting his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa, has been brought to Mumbai by the police and will be presented before the court on Wednesday afternoon. He can appeal for his bail.

Armaan had been absconding ever since Neeru filed a police complaint accusing the actor of assaulting her at his residence. He has been charged under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Neeru, who has been in a relationship with the actor and has been staying with him for last three years, stated in her complaint that they had an argument over financial issues on June 3. Things went out of control when Armaan allegedly pushed her down from the stairs, and then hit her head on the floor.

Pictures of Neeru admitted in hospital with severe head injuries had also come out. She had also said that Armaan had sent several messages asking for forgiveness.

Meanwhile, former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat is happy about Armaan being nabbed and called it an act of Karma. Armaan was earlier arrested for assaulting Sofia during their stay at the Bigg Boss house.

Expressing concern that Armaan might get away free with money power, Sofia said that he hopes the actor this time "pays for his actions".