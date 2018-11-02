Arjun Sarja, who recently faced sexual harassment allegation from Sruthi Hariharan, has signed a biggie. The Action King has been roped in again by PS Mithran for his next movie, starring Sivakarthikeyan.

The movie has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, George C Williams' cinematography and Antony L Ruben's editing. The production house announced the news on Twitter.

The upcoming movie is produced by RD Raja with the banner 24AM Studios. It is his fourth straight Tamil movie with Sivakarthikeyan after Remo, Velaikkaran and Seema Raja.

Editor Ruben shared his excitement on his Twitter account by posting, "Happy & Proud to be associated with @24AMSTUDIOS @RDRajaofficial sir for #SK15 with my besties @Siva_Kartikeyan @Psmithran @george_dop @akarjunofficial sir & @thisisysr sir❤️ Hoping n praying to give the best❤️ .[sic["

Likewise, cinematographer George C Williams too shared his happiness for being part of the Sivakarthikeyan and Arjun Sarja-starrer project on Twitter. He wrote, "It's official my next film in Tamil @Siva_Kartikeyan @akarjunofficial @Psmithran @thisisysr @AntonyLRuben @dhilipaction ....and fun starts soon ....@24AMSTUDIOS production. [sic]"

Before commencing the untitled movie, Sivakarthikeyan will be working with R Ravikumar following which he will be teaming up with M Rajesh.

PS Mithran's debut movie Irumbu Thirai went on to become a superhit flick at the box office. The story, narration and the performance of Vishal and Arjun Sarja won plaudits.