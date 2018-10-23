Vishal Krishna's latest movie Sandakozhi 2 has done well at the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh box office. The movie has managed to overcome the mixed talks and pull the viewers – both mass and family – to theatres in the opening weekend.

Going by the trade reports, Sandakozhi 2 has grossed Rs 16.9 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office in four days. On the opening day, the Vishal starrer collected Rs 4.35 crore and retained the momentum by grossing Rs 4.15 crore on its second day.

In the next two days, Sandakozhi 2 raked in Rs 4.1 and Rs 4.3 crore, respectively. It is considered to be a good collection for the movie, considering the mixed reviews. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the movie are valued at Rs 24 crore and the movie is expected to gross over Rs 30 crore by the end of this weekend.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the movie has been dubbed as Pandem Kodi, which has grossed Rs 8.85 crore.

Overall, the trade trackers say that the movie has garnered good response and has shown signs of becoming a profitable venture. With no big releases for two weeks, Sandakozhi 2 is predicted to do well at the box office.

The N Lingusamy directorial has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar enacting the negative role.