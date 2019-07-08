When Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda had addressed the rumours of dating his Geetha Govindham co-star Rashmika Mandanna, he had made it clear that he and Rashmika were just good friends and there was no romance between them. However, when Vijay was asked if he was in relationship with a foreigner, he had said that it maybe the case which created a lot of curiosty about the mystery woman in his life. And it looks like she has finally come out in public eye.

Rumours have been doing the rounds of the industry that Vijay is reportedly dating Brazilian model-turned-actress Izabelle Leite who had dated Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the past.

Interestingly, Vijay and Izabelle will be sharing space in an upcoming film directed by Kranthi Madhav. According to reports, Vijay and Izabelle will be playing a married couple who have settled in France and their love story will be narrated in a flashback mode. Apart from Izabelle, the film also stars Rashi Khanna and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Last month, Izabelle had shared an intimate picture with Vijay in which the two were seen posing while sticking their tongues out. "Lucky me to have this rowdy as my co star!" Izabelle had written on Instagram that spoke volumes about their chemistry.

While the tongues has started wagging about their alleged affair, it remains to be seen if the rumours of Vijay and Izabelle being romantically together turn out to be true.

In the past, Izabelle had been in the news mostly for her relationship with Virat Kohli. In 2014, she had admitted that she and Virat were dating for a while but things didn't work out between them and they went separate ways. She was also linked with Sidharth Malhotra but she had cleared the air that he was just a good friend.

Izabelle was a part of two Bollywood movies - Sixteen and Purani Jeans - but both films had bombed at the box office.