Actor Vijaya Deverakonda, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Dear Comrade is back to Hyderabad recently, from Paris, after shooting for an extensive schedule of his upcoming film which is being directed by Kranthi Madhav.

This film features Izabelle Leite, a Brazilian model alongside Raashi Khanna and Aishwarya Rajesh. With so many heroines in the film, it is said that the actor is going to have many love stories in the past and love failures too. We have learnt that his role is going to have some characteristics of a playboy too. But finally, the twist arrives as he settles in France by marrying a French girl. So, Vijay and Izabelle are going to play a married couple on screen and the story of the film will be narrated in a flashback mode. Recently, Vijay's selfie with Izabelle, which was clicked in Paris, has been going viral and they look cute together. So they are going to look absolutely stunning on screen too, as a pair.

Kranthi Madhav is going to focus on how love failures are tough for guys to handle and also how to overcome the hangover of the girl they love. It is also said that Vijay will be seen playing a Singareni Colony Employee in this film which is currently in the last leg of shooting and is expected to release later this year. This film has Catherine Tresa in a key role.

Kranthi Madhav's Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju is a huge hit in Telugu films and he is someone who is an expert in depicting love and emotions on screen in a beautiful way.

So, as per the sources, this film is going to show Vijay going through an emotional ride because of the love stories in his past and all the episodes are going to show the beauty of love.

This love story is going to have a matured angle to its story and some sensible points like in Malli Malli... are also going to be focused in this film.