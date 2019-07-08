Ahead of India's semi-final clash with New Zealand, Indian captain Virat Kohli briefed the press and spoke on a number of issues. He was asked questions about pressure, momentum, team combinations and MS Dhoni. The skipper was candid in all the answers but he was very expressive when he spoke about MS Dhoni.

"I'm sure if you ask anyone about Dhoni, there are special things to say. Especially for players who started under him. When a person has done so much, you have to acknowledge. We are all grateful for what he has done," the skipper said addressing the reporters.

The captain also said that he feels exactly the same way the other players feel about the seasoned campaigner - all the players who had started their careers under Dhoni would always be grateful for whatever he has done.

Kohli speaks about Dhoni, praises his role

He also said that it was a very relaxed birthday for the former captain and now, the entire team was looking ahead at the match with a lot of excitement.

"Yesterday was a very happy moment for him (Dhoni), he is in a comfortable and happy space. I'm not thinking of anything apart from that. The main focus is on what we need to do tomorrow and hopefully another game," the skipper further said.

Kohli, who has time and again, spoken about Dhoni being his captain has also said that the respect will always be there and that, he has learnt a lot from the former skipper about giving players their due and allowing the players to express themselves.

"The respect for him (Dhoni) is always going to be sky high, especially from me. Especially being captain - he gives you space to discover yourself. But if I ask him anything, he's always there. I'm delighted to play so many years with him," the skipper added.

Speaking about the combination of the Indian side, the skipper informed that they are looking at going in with five or six specialist bowlers depending upon the flexibility of the side and about the ability to handle pressure during crunch situations out on the field.

"Quite possible. We played with five bowlers because it gives us depth in batting. We're up to reviewing it. It comes back to handling the pressure. If you make two bad decisions while chasing, the game is gone too far away. The pressure can be very high if you can't go with the pace of the game," the skipper said.