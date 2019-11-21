Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia have officially been granted divorce on Tuesday (November 19). The two had parted ways in 2018 by announcing their separation ending 20 years of their marriage. Before getting divorced with Mehr, Arjun welcomed a baby boy named Arik with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades whom he dated for a year.

However, when Arjun was asked by the media about his divorce, the actor apparently lost his cool and said he doesn't want to talk about it and it is nobody's business. Mehr, too, remained unavailable for a comment.

In April, Arjun had announced the pregnancy of his girlfriend Gabriella on Instagram after keeping it under wraps for six months. And not just their friends but even Mehr was unaware about Gabriella's pregnancy. However, she took the news sportingly and came to terms that Arjun has moved on from their bitter separation. And only after Gabriella's pregnancy, Arjun and Mehr had filed for a divorce.

It was also being said that post Gabriella's pregnancy announcement, Arjun and Mehr had reportedly initiated the process to work out their financial terms. They were spotted visiting the Standard Chartered Bank in Bandra together. The couple has two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 13.

Meanwhile, after welcoming her first child, Gabriella had opened up about motherhood and said that Arjun is such a hands-on father that she literally has to take the child away from him.

Talking about the bond Arjun Rampal's two daughters share with Arik, Gabriella had said, "They love him. I see the relationship they have with Arjun, and it's one of respect but they are friends too. I wish to have the same one with Arik when he grows up."

Arjun and Gabriella met for the first time during an IPL after-party, which Arjun and Mehr's company organised. The duo soon hit-it-off and it took no time for their friendship to bloom into love.