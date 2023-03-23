Almost a year after Dhaakad's release and massive failure, Arjun Rampal has reacted to it. Starring Kangana Ranaut, the film was made on a whopping budget of Rs 80 crore but made shockingly low numbers at the box office. The film was one of the first few films to release post pandemic, and Arjun blames the fear of covid for the film's poor performance.

Arjun breaks his silence

"It was an expensive film, so yes, it does hurt when it doesn't do well. I don't think it deserved to do the kind of numbers that it did. People were skeptical at that point of time. Dhaakad was one of the first few films to come out post pandemic. People were maybe scared to go to the theatres," he told HT.

However, Rampal went on to add that the pandemic can't be called the main reason behind the low box office numbers entirely as well. He recalled how Kartik Aaryan, Tabu's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released around the same time and did phenomenal numbers.

Releasing with the wrong film

"We can't even say that, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did really well. Maybe we released with the wrong film. Every film has it's destiny, and you just have to accept it and move on. The reality is the reality. But the film is there, I am proud of it, it is not a film I won't be proud of. As long as you take that much away from a film, you are in a good space," the Ra One actor added.

Kangana Ranaut had earlier questioned why only Dhaakad is pin-pointed as one of the biggest flops when many other films released and tanked around the same time.