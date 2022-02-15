Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades might never get married. The Roy actor has revealed that the two of them don't need a paper to validate their relationship. He also added that their hearts are together so for them nothing else matters. Arjun and Gabriella have been doling out major parenting goals ever since their little boy, Arik, came into the world.

Their take on marriage

Arjun and Gabriella keep painting the Instagram red with their mushy posts and sharing beautiful family moments with their almost three-year-old son. "Humari shaadi to ho gayi hai na. Dil dil se mil gaye hain aur kya. Aur kya chahiye (We are already married. Our hearts have connected. What more do we need)? You need a piece of paper to validate it? I don't think so and even she doesn't. She (Gabriella) is the one who is not at all into marriage," he told Pinkvilla.

Gabriella elaborates

"We can be together and live together for longer than a married couple and does that make us any less of a couple? No. And there are many people, who can't get married for whatever reasons and does that make their love any more or less significant? I don't think so. I think for us it's like, we are very solid and we are very protected in our love and we don't need any more validation than that. But you know otherwise, I think it's a choice. It's not even a big deal. We still live together, we are a family and I think the most important part is the family," Gabriella told the website.