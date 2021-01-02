Apart from being a prolific actor Kangana Ranaut is also a very meticulous host, undoubtedly Ranaut's are known for throwing lavish and grand parties. This is what exactly happened on January 1, 2021 on New Year's Eve. The actor threw a grand party for the cast and crew of Dhaakad at her Mumbai residence. Inside pictures from the party are breaking the internet.

Kangana Ranaut parties with Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades



Kangana Ranaut is back in Mumbai and is beaming with happiness after seeing the hard work and efforts put by her Dhaakad team members. In gratitude, the actor rang in her New Year by hosting a party for her 'Dhaakad' team. Actor Arjun Rampal who will reportedly share the screen space with her in this upcoming project was also seen at the Kangana's party and his lady love Gabriella Demetriades.

Taking to her Twitter handle the actress wrote, "Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief.... our director Razy Ghai he is India's top advert filmmaker, it's his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing."

Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief.... our director Razy Ghai he is India’s top advert film maker, it’s his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing ? pic.twitter.com/9EzviifT9p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

Earlier, the actress also shared a video snippet of her celebrations, "Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, and the whole team is working tirelessly even through the holiday season. Feels so good to be back home..P.S looking at you 2021 be good."

It was a wonderful day ❤️

Sharing some glimpses of the brunch today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ak3gUCYNRA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

Kangana also gave fans a glimpse of her preparation for the action entertainer she will begin shooting for in 2021. All pepped to essay a female spy, and she shared on her Twitter handle, "Today prosthetics measurements for #Dhakaad were done, filming begins early January, beginning of a new era for Indian cinema, the first-ever Woman Lead Spy action/thriller franchise. Thank you, team, for this opportunity."

For me party means food ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JHR9RwnBGe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

Netizens were unhappy seeing Arjun at Kangana's party, the reason being Arjun has been summoned by the NCB twice. This certainly didn't go down well with the fans of Kangana.

Arjun Rampal reflected on the year gone by and shared the lessons he learnt on social media

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal shared a note on his social media. He opened up about the hardships and struggles he went through in 2020. Hinting at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), he reiterated that he has 'never been on the wrong side of the law'.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Arjun wrote, "So, as we head into 2021, it is concern that makes me pen down my thoughts of a year that filled millions of lives with fear, anxiety, disruption, scandals, hypocrisy, lies, truths, realisation, enlightenment, bravery, strength, courage, charity, confusion, clarity and character. Most of these emotions I have felt myself, as I silently observed every one of them overwhelm me with an emotion that each of the adjectives brings."

Arjun talked about the blessing social media has been in that he can interact with fans. "2020 also exposed how dreadfully misleading, disruptive and dangerous it has been. Thank you for being so dignified and solid through the times and news that surrounded me to all my fans."

"I want to assure every one of you that I am well aware of my responsibility as a celebrity, a father and a citizen of a country I love dearly that I have never been on the wrong side of the law. You all have nothing to fear or speculate as I have done nothing wrong. I love you all and going forward, and we shall only spread love and peace together. There is no room for any negativity in our space."

"Arjun said that in 2020, he learnt 'how ugly it is to hunt'. He also expressed love for India and said that the country would emerge stronger from the pandemic and tragedies. "The worst is behind us, have faith, let's learn to trust again, our leaders aren't our enemies, the media is not always right. We all want to change. Change comes with its hardships as patterns needed to be broken. As they break and we move towards transition. The transition will be positive only if we are positive towards them."