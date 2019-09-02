Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of their upcoming action thriller War, directed by Siddharth Anand. And the Krrish actor was all emotional when he bid goodbye to the team on their last day of shoot in a video. To which, Tiger also posted a picture of them together from the sets and said that he's got his back. But when Arjun Kapoor apparently took a dig at Hrithik and Tiger and called them 'regular actors', fans took offense of it.

In the picture, Hrithik and Tiger can be seen sitting besides each other on the ground while director Siddharth was comfortable on a chair. And Arjun, being at his usual best at trolling his friends, commented, "The Legend & 2 regular actors..."

However, his comment didn't go down well with Hrithik and Tiger fans. They started blasting him for putting Hrithik and Tiger into regular actors category and even went on to ask Arjun in which category he belonged to.

Take a look.

In War, Tiger is pitted against his real-life idol Hrithik. The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers, who will witness some jaw-dropping stunts. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.