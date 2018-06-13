Ariana Grande surprised fans with the announcement of her engagement. The singer was dating Pete Davidson from May this year. Having been together for merely few weeks, fans are still reeling from the shocking news.

While fans received the news in June, the actor-comedian has been planning to propose the singer since May. He bought an engagement ring worth $100,000 for singer Ariana Grande in May, says a jeweller.

"Pete called me at the end of May and said 'Look, I'm getting a ring. This is what I want'. And I told him that I had the right ring for him. He didn't tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret. He didn't tell me anything about it," jeweller Greg Yuna told eonline.com.

It took two weeks to make the pear-shaped ring, which clocks in at just over three carats. The "Saturday Night Live" star paid a whopping $93,000 for it, Yuna said.

On June 2, the "No tears left to ring" singer rocked the engagement ring onstage at iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango concert here.

Sources described the pair as being in the early stages of their relationship at the time, so Grande's sparkler didn't immediately spark engagement speculation.

The soon-to-be bride and groom were fresh off long-term relationships when they began dating.

In early May, Grande confirmed she and rapper Mac Miller had gone their separate ways after being two years together, and Davidson's relationship with Cazzie David ended around the same time.

The couple also celebrated their engagement at Disneyland with family and friends.