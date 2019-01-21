Amidst all the praises for her new song, 7 rings, Ariana Grande finds the time out to wish her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. Who would have turned 27 today.

On his birthday, as a mark of remembrance Grande shared a cryptic message on Twitter saying 'Miss u'. It was clear who she was referring to. Later, the singer posted an Instagram story with him.

Miller passed away in September 2018, before that he was in a relationship with the 'Side to side' singer for two years. Ever since his tragic death, the singer has shown no shortage of love for him. Some of her fans have even gone to the extent of claiming that Miller is immortalised in the song, "Imagine."

The singer and the rapper shared an intense relationship. After Grande's break up with Davidson, she hid one of her tattoos about Pete with a shout-out to Miller's dog Myron. She first showed off that tattoo in a behind-the –scenes footage from the 'Thank u, next' music video.

At the Billboards awards ceremony, while accepting the Billboard's Woman of the year award in December, Ariana couldn't help but break down and talk about 2018 which saw her break up with Pete Davidson and Miller's death.

"I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life," she said. "I'm not saying that for sympathy, I'm just saying that because I think a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now...and think, 'She's really got her s— together,' Ya know? Like, 'She's really on it.' Like, 'She's got it all.' Grande continued: "I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f— I'm doing so yeah, it's been a very conflicting one."

Later that month, Ariana posted on Instagram a video of Miller narrating a story. There she expressed her helplessness explaining how mad and sad she was because she didn't "know what to do." "you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. I'm so sorry I couldn't fix or take your pain away," she sighed.

Unfortunately, Ariana was trolled online with people accusing her of apitalizing on Miller's death, to which the singer penned a dignified response writing, ""I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and i'm sending you peace and love." "There is no right or wrong during this period," she continued.

Miller's departure from her life seems to have seriously left a deep impact on Grande's life. So, wherever you are Miller, remember Ariana will always love you.