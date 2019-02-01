Ariana Grande just cannot stop herself from being in the news all the time. This time she made her way to the headlines, not because of her music, but because of her tattoo.

The 25- year old singer recently added another tattoo to her palm in Japanese, that was meant to spell out her new single, "7 Rings". However, when she shared the photo of her tattoo on Twitter, her fans quickly reacted saying that it meant small charcoal grill.

ARIANA GRANDE CHANGED HER TATTOO FROM BEING "bbq grill" TO "Japanese Bbq Finger ♡" HOW DID SHE MESS UP THIS BAD pic.twitter.com/vLupNdNIAJ — Kay ? (@plasticbeacch) January 31, 2019

As was pointed out in Consequences of Sound, "while the characters "七輪" translate to "7 rounds" or "7 wheels" in Chinese, the Japanese Kanji translation is "shichirin," which means small charcoal grill."

So, in totality, Grande's tattoo literally translates to a small charcoal grill, finger.

After realising the mistake, Grande was quick to make the changes. So she took the help of tattoo artist, Kane Navasard, as well as her doctors, who helped her fix the problem.

"Slightly better. Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke). Rip tiny charcoal grill. Miss you man. I actually really liked u," she wrote.

But, unfortunately, the Japanese word for BBQ still remains present on her palm.

Upon seeing the post, her fans could not hold themselves back, especially her Asian fans.

"no one starts from the right. we don't write or read like that," a user pointed out at the basic mistake.

While a bunch of people have tried to undermine the 'Thank u, Next' singer by trying to point out if she can speak Japanese fluently, others have fought on her behalf by pointing out that it's an unnecessary question as it doesn't matter.

"I love how all the people on here are like "um do you speak fluent Japanese????" When they don't speak a word of it either," said a user.

Well, whatever be the commotion and confusion, we just hope Grande fixes the tattoo ASAP.