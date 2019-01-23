Ariana Grande has been embroiled in controversies one after the other but nothing is stopping the 25-year old singer from bringing her new album, 'Thank U, Next' as per the schedules.

Today, she took to Instagram and shared with all her fans the tracklist for the upcoming album. This comes just a day after Ari told her fans that she would be dropping her new album before Valentine's Day. And with that post, she has also disclosed the release date of the new album, which is February 8.

Going by the looks of it, Ariana has a pretty expansive song list. She has included 'Needy' which she has been teasing her fans with for quite a long time.

The tracklist is as follows:

Imagine

Needy

NASA

Bloodline

Fake Smile

Bad Idea

Make Up

Ghostin

In My Head

7 Rings

Thank U, Next

Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored

The interesting part about the track list is the last song -- the album closure -- that is titled, "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored." This song has opened up a whole new set of assumptions and debate as to whom the song is dedicated to. Some fans are confident that they are very well aware as to whom this song is about (Pete Davidson, the obvious poor soul)

Ariana grande has a song on her album called “break up with your gf, i’m bored” and i think we all know who that’s about. — coffee bae (@iamsashakae) January 23, 2019

? NEW ARIANA GRANDE ALBUM TRACK LIST pic.twitter.com/MBNKUcGEor — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 23, 2019

Grande had released the title track of the album on November 30 along with a video that paid tribute to many classic films like, "Mean Girls", "13 Going on 30" and "Legally Blond". "Thank U, Next" was Grande's first song that debuted at No.1.

Last week, Grande released the single, 7 Rings, from her upcoming album and it received mixed responses. Princess Noka took to twitter and played the two songs one after the other and pointed out that the songs sound very similar, especially the subject matter. Soulja Boy tagged her a thief for stealing his flow and 2Chainz also took to Instagram claiming the similarities.

The album "Thank U, Next' comes in quick succession after her 4th album, 'Sweetener'. She has received nominations in the upcoming Grammy awards, for the best vocal album 'Sweetener' and best pop solo performance for 'God is a Woman.'

She has been scheduled to perform in the Coachella festival, after replacing Kanye West, who refused to perform because the stage was limiting his creative space. Sources have also revealed that she might have been booked for the Lollapalooza festival.